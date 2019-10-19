Carpenter (knee) is slated to play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran guard was downgraded to a non-participant Thursday after logging a limited session Wednesday, but has since been deemed active for Week 7. He played 100 percent of the offensive snaps over the first five games of the season, but split time with Wes Schweitzer at left guard Week 6 against Arizona, fielding 72 percent of the snaps on the afternoon. The fact that Carpenter will be able to go is a huge positive for a Falcons offensive line preparing to face a Rams defense that ranks in the lower half of the league with 13 sacks thus far this season.