Carpenter (groin) is active for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay.
Carpenter had to sit down for a second consecutive game last Sunday during a loss to the Chargers, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity throughout the subsequent week. Having shown enough in pregame warmups, the 31-year-old now returns to the lineup for his 12th start of the year. It won't be an easy assignment, taking on a Tampa Bay defense that ranks No. 1 against the run and fifth in the NFL in team sacks.
More News
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Carries questionable Week 15 tag•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Missing another game•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Not able to practice•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Sitting out Week 13•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: DNP to kick off practice week•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Picks up groin injury•