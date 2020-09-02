Carpenter has made it back onto the practice field after sitting out Monday's session with an undisclosed issue, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 2013-2014 Super Bowl Champion is available once again for the Falcons, as he continues to vie for the starting left guard job. During his debut campaign in Atlanta last year, Carpenter assumed that role 11 times out of a possible 16 games while battling with injury. Rookie Matt Hennessy, meanwhile, had been substantially cutting into first-team reps at left guard before banging his knee during Friday's scrimmage. He remains day-to-day but is expected back in the near future to resume a crucial position battle with Carpenter.