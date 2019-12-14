Falcons' James Carpenter: Ruled out Week 15
Carpenter (concussion) is out for Sunday's upcoming matchup against San Francisco, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Carpenter was a fixture at guard for the Falcons in the early going of 2019, playing all 349 of Atlanta's offensive snaps between Weeks 1 and 5. Since then, however, partially marred by injury and partially set back by inconsistent play, Carpenter's season has gone downhill. He momentarily shifted into a work-share situation between Weeks 6 and 7 before resuming his typical full-time role Weeks 10 through 13, but he suffered a concussion Thanksgiving night against the Saints and has not yet been able to return to the field.
