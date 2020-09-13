Carpenter went through warmups with the first-team offensive line prior to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This development would indicate that the veteran has a slight leg-up on third-round rookie Matt Hennessy, who had his pursuit of a starting role curtailed by a knee injury suffered Aug. 28. Hennessy is active and available for Sunday's tilt, but it appears that Carpenter will get the first opportunity at left guard against his former team of four years.