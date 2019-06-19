Falcons' James Carpenter: Shakes off injury
Carpenter (shoulder) was able to fully participate during OTAs, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Carpenter missed the last six games of the regular season due to shoulder surgery, but seems to have fully recovered. He also received a brand new four-year, $21 million contract from the team this offseason. Aside from last season, Carpenter has played in all 16 games each year in his eight-year career.
