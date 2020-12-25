Carpenter (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Carpenter tried to play through his groin issue Week 15 against Tampa Bay, but he seemingly re-aggravated the injury during the game and subsequently didn't practice in any capacity this week. It seems unlikely that the 31-year-old will make it back for Atlanta's season finale in Week 17.