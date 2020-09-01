Carpenter (undisclosed) was a non-participant during Monday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 31-year-old does not have a specific issue of note, as Dan Quinn did identify Carpenter as a player dealing with injury during his media session Monday. The nine-year NFL veteran has sat out 11 games since the start of 2018, after missing three total starts between 2013 and 2017 as a member of the Seahawks and Jets. Last year a concussion ended Carpenter's season in late November, but as of Friday's scrimmage he found himself in a battle with rookie Matt Hennessy for the starting job at left guard.
