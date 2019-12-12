Falcons' James Carpenter: Sits out practice Wednesday
Carpenter (concussion) was a non-participant for Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Atlanta may be without one of its starting offensive guards yet again Week 15, which is bad news considering that San Francisco ranks No. 3 in the NFL with 45 sacks. The Falcons have dealt with a plethora of injuries along the interior offensive line in 2019. The concussion Carpenter suffered during a Thanksgiving loss to New Orleans was yet another hit to an Atlanta front five that ranks 31st with 106 QB hits surrendered on the year. He hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday's upcoming matchup, but Carpenter will have to clear the concussion protocol before suiting up against the 49ers.
