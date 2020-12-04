Carpenter (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The 31-year-old sustained the groin injury during Week 12 and will miss at least one game as a result. Matt Hennessy filled in at left guard after Carpenter exited last week, though Justin McCray could also be in the mix.
