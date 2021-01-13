Carpenter, who overcame a groin injury to suit up Week 17 against the Buccaneers, concluded the 2020 campaign with 13 starts.

Carpenter has two more years under contract with the Falcons, though according to Spotrac, there is a potential out in his deal this offseason that would cost the organization a dead cap hit of $2.4 million. The 31-year-old has been plagued by injury in recent campaigns, missing a combined 14 games between 2018 and 2020. He did, however, go without a single committed penalty over 827 offensive snaps this season.