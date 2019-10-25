Falcons' James Carpenter: Unable to play against Seattle
Carpenter (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Carpenter was bothered by a knee injury ahead of Week 7's loss to the Rams but was able to play. He downgraded to a DNP on Thursday, and now he'll be replaced by either Ty Sambrailo or Wes Schweitzer at left guard.
