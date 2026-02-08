Pearce was arrested in Florida on Saturday on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated stalking, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Pearce was also charged with fleeing and eluding police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his person before being booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Given the nature of his changes, Pearce is expected to face discipline from the NFL, though the league will likely wait to make any such determination until more information emerges and the legal process plays out. Shortly after Pearce's arrest, the Falcons acknowledged in a statement that they are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering more information on the matter, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The No. 26 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Pearce finished third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting after tallying 26 tackles, 10.5 sacks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games during his first season in the league.