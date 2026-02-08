Pearce was arrested in Florida on Saturday on domestic violence charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Pearce just completed his rookie season with the Falcons. He could face discipline by the NFL, though the league will likely wait to make any such determination until more information emerges and the legal process plays out. In an initial team statement, the Falcons stated, "We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time," per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.