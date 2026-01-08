Pearce tallied 26 total tackles (17 solo), including 10.5 sacks, five passes defensed and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Pearce, a 2025 first-round pick from Tennessee, was one of the NFL's premier pass rushers during his rookie campaign, leading all rookies with 10.5 sacks and tying for the 12th-most league-wide. The 22-year-old made a significant impact on Atlanta's defense, helping the Falcons finish with the second-most sacks in the NFL (57.0) after ranking 24th in the same category last season. Pearce is expected to line up opposite fellow 2025 first-round pick Jalon Walker in 2026, forming one of league's most promising pass-rush duos.