Pearce was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pearce logged 39 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps Week 1 against the Buccaneers but appears to have come away with a groin issue. The fact that he was able to practice in a limited fashion suggests that the rookie may not be dealing with a serious issue, but if he's not able to play Sunday versus Minnesota, Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker and/or Leonard Floyd could see more work.