Pearce (neck) is listed as limited on Thursday's estimated practice report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Atlanta didn't officially hold an on-field practice Thursday, but Pearce's status will nonetheless snow need to be monitored leading up to Monday's game against the Rams. The rookie first-round pick will have two more opportunities to prove he's able to handle full practice reps prior to being assigned a potential injury designation for Monday Night Football.

