Pearce recorded three total tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two passes defensed during Thursday's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.

Pearce was one of five Falcons to get after the quarterback during Thursday's divisional win, bringing down Baker Mayfield in the first and second quarters. The 2025 first-round pick from Tennessee is beginning to emerge as a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, having recorded a full sack in each of Atlanta's last six games. His next opportunity to rush the passer will likely come in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.