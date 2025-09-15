Pearce registered two tackles, including 0.5 sacks, during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

Atlanta's first-round rookies, Pearce and Jalon Walker, each recorded their first career sacks as their defense dominated J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings during Sunday Night Football. Fellow rookies Billy Bowman and Xavier Watts also recorded their first career picks. Pearce and Walker continue to rotate with Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd.