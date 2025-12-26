default-cbs-image
Pearce (neck) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pearce's ability to practice in a limited capacity bodes well for the linebacker's playing chances for Monday's game. The rookie first-rounder will have one more chance to upgrade his practice participation to full in the hopes of dodging an injury designation ahead of the contest.

