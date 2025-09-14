Pearce (groin) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Vikings, Tori McElhany of the Falcons' official website reports.

Pearce will be ready to go for Sunday Night Football after he popped up on the injury report with a groin injury Wednesday, ultimately logging three limited practices. The linebacker failed to record any stats while playing 22 defensive snaps in the team's Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, so he'll look to make more of an impact versus Minnesota in Week 2.