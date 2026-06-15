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Falcons' James Pearce: Present for minicamp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pearce was present for his physical Monday prior to the Falcons' mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Pearce has entered a diversion program to resolve to his legal matter stemming from a Feb. 7 incident which included being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 2025 first-rounder is expected to take the field during this week's minicamp. As a rookie last year, Pearce recorded 26 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games.

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