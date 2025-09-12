Pearce (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Following a week of limited practice sessions due to a groin injury, Pearce has a chance to suit up in Week 2. The 2025 first-round pick from Tennessee played 22 defensive snaps in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers but failed to record a stat. If Pearce is unable to play Sunday, fellow 2025 first-round pick Jalon Walker figures to see increased defensive snaps as Atlanta's top rotational edge rusher.