Pearce (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Although the 22-year-old is dealing with a back injury, head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that he feels good about Pearce's chances of playing Sunday. Pearce, a 2025 first-round pick from Tennessee, has appeared in all 12 of Atlanta's games this season, recording 15 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. If he's active in Week 14, he'll likely operate as one of the Falcons' top edge rushers.