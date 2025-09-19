Pearce (groin) has no injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

Pearce was unable to practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, but he upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to play in Week 3. The 2025 first-round pick from Tennessee logged two total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, across just 17 defensive snaps in the Falcons' Week 2 win over the Vikings. He's expected to play as one of Atlanta's top rotational edge rushers in Sunday's divisional matchup.