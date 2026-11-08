Pearce (back) is listed as active Sunday versus the Bengals in Madrid, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pearce completed his eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy this week, but after being listed as a full participant on the Falcons' first two Week 9 injury reports, he was limited by a back injury Friday and thus entered the weekend as questionable to play. With his status now clarified for Sunday's matchup, he seems likely to resume his role as one of Atlanta's top pass rushers, which equated to 10.5 sacks among his 26 tackles in 17 regular-season games as a first-round rookie in 2025.