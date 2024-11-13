Coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Smith-Williams (upper body) probably won't play Sunday at Denver, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Although it's not immediately clear when he picked it up, Smith-Williams is dealing with an upper body issue that looks like it's going to keep him out for at least one game. If he is sidelined, it could mean increased playing time for 2022 third-rounder DeAngelo Malone.