In 10 games in 2024, Smith-Williams (lower leg) recorded 24 tackles (12 solo) including 1.0 sacks.

Despite playing fewer games and fewer defensive snaps than in either season, Smith-Williams collected more tackles than he did in each of his last two campaigns. That he was more productive must have made it extra frustrating when he was knocked out of the last seven games of the year due to injuries. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.