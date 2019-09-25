Play

Brown (hand) was a full participant in the Falcons' practice session Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The veteran guard exited during the first half of Atlanta's 27-24 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, but was able to return to action later in the game, fielding 88 percent of the offensive snaps in total. His presence on the field as a full participant Wednesday bodes well for his chances to suit up Sunday against a Titans defense that is tied for 13th in the league with eight sacks thus far on the season.

