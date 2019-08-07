Falcons' Jamon Brown: Back on the field Tuesday
Brown (hamstring) participated in practice Tuesday after he was shaken up at the end of Monday's session and briefly met with the training staff, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Brown appeared to tweak his hamstring late in Monday's practice and was unable to finish out the session, but coach Dan Quinn was unaware of the issue when speaking to the media post-practice, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. This latest development is something to monitor over the coming weeks, but the severity of the injury appears to be minor given that Brown was back on the field with his teammates Tuesday. Fellow veteran and competitor for the starting left guard spot, James Carpenter (hip) continues to sit with a hip flexor strain, but Quinn said that the injury is not expected to be long term.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...