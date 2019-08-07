Brown (hamstring) participated in practice Tuesday after he was shaken up at the end of Monday's session and briefly met with the training staff, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Brown appeared to tweak his hamstring late in Monday's practice and was unable to finish out the session, but coach Dan Quinn was unaware of the issue when speaking to the media post-practice, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. This latest development is something to monitor over the coming weeks, but the severity of the injury appears to be minor given that Brown was back on the field with his teammates Tuesday. Fellow veteran and competitor for the starting left guard spot, James Carpenter (hip) continues to sit with a hip flexor strain, but Quinn said that the injury is not expected to be long term.