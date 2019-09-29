Play

Brown is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Tennessee, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Whenever a head injury is in play, it's likely that Brown is being evaluated for a possible concussion. As long as Brown is sidelined, look for Ty Sambrailo to fill in at right guard with a banged up offensive line for the Falcons.

