Brown (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Brown was deployed at right guard since Chris Lindstrom (foot) is on injured reserve. Now that he has an injury of his own, Wes Schweitzer figures to bump over to guard.

