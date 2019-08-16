Brown (hamstring) is the early leader to start at left guard with James Carpenter (hip) nursing an injury, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Now fully recovered from his hamstring injury, Brown is receiving the majority of reps with the first team with Carpenter sidelined. Carpenter's injury is not expected to be long-term, so Atlanta's competition at left guard will likely resume in the coming weeks.

