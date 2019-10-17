Falcons' Jamon Brown: Full-go for Wednesday's session
Brown (knee) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
On Sunday the veteran guard made his return from a concussion suffered late in the Week 4 loss to Tennessee, and again sustained an injury, hurting his knee late in the third quarter. Brown was able to get back on the field for the fourth quarter, but the offensive line surrendered multiple sacks for the third straight game as Atlanta dropped to a 1-5 record on the season. His return to practice is a positive indicator that he will be able to play in Week 7 when the Falcons face off against a Rams defense that intends to infuse recently-acquired Jalen Ramsey into the lineup immediately.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
Nobody expected the Bills to be a Fantasy powerhouse, but they could carry you to victory in...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...