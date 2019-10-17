Brown (knee) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

On Sunday the veteran guard made his return from a concussion suffered late in the Week 4 loss to Tennessee, and again sustained an injury, hurting his knee late in the third quarter. Brown was able to get back on the field for the fourth quarter, but the offensive line surrendered multiple sacks for the third straight game as Atlanta dropped to a 1-5 record on the season. His return to practice is a positive indicator that he will be able to play in Week 7 when the Falcons face off against a Rams defense that intends to infuse recently-acquired Jalen Ramsey into the lineup immediately.

