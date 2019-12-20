Falcons' Jamon Brown: Good to go Sunday
Brown (illness) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Brown has been held out of practice most of the week with an illness, but he was able to log a limited session Friday and should be good to go against Jacksonville.
More News
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Sits out Wednesday with illness•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Full-go for Wednesday's session•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Nearing return from concussion•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Out with concussion•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Out for reminder of Week 4•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Dealing with head injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.