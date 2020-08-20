Brown has entered concussion protocol, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran offensive guard missed time last week due to illness, and now with padded practices beginning in earnest, he has been removed from team drills and is being evaluated for a concussion. Brown is expected to fill a backup spot along the interior offensive line, but it will be interesting to see how youngsters Matt Hennessy and Matt Gono take advantage of extra opportunities while Brown recuperates.
