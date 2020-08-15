Brown (illness) missed his third consecutive practice session Saturday, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran guard continues to sit out with an illness, but it has been reported that the issue is not COVID-19-related. Brown may serve as a depth option this year after starting nine times during 2019, but even in a non-starting role, he remains one of the most skilled and experienced backup offensive linemen on the roster.
More News
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Ruled out Week 17•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Good to go Sunday•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Sits out Wednesday with illness•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Full-go for Wednesday's session•
-
Falcons' Jamon Brown: Nearing return from concussion•