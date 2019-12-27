Play

Brown (illness) was a non-participant for Thursday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran offensive guard was dealing with an illness last week as well, but he seemingly improved and did not carry an injury designation heading into last Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Brown did not ultimately field a single offensive snap during the contest, and his involvement is expected to be minimal for Atlanta's season finale against Tampa Bay with Chris Lindstrom and Wes Schweitzer currently slotted in as the starting guards.

