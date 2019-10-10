Falcons' Jamon Brown: Nearing return from concussion
Brown (concussion) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran offensive guard was pulled from Atlanta's Week 4 loss to Tennessee after playing 16 offensive snaps, and was inactive during the Week 5 shellacking at the hands of the Texans. So far this season the Falcons have averaged 3.9 yards per carry as a team in games in which Brown starts, compared to 3.5 yards per attempt when he has been forced to sit. Brown's return to practice gives Atlanta even more hope that it can get its ground game going in Week 6, with a favorable matchup against Arizona's 27th-ranked rush defense.
