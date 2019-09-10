Brown is expected to serve as Atlanta's starting right guard for at least the next eight weeks, with Chris Lindstrom (foot) landing on injured reserve Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

James Carpenter beat out Brown for the Week 1 start at left guard, while No. 14 overall draft selection Lindstrom was set to lock down the guard spot on the opposite side. Lindstrom's broken foot forces Atlanta to shuffle its front five, leading to the installation of Brown -- a fifth-year veteran with 38 career starts to his name -- into the starting lineup.