Brown (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against Tennessee, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Now that Brown has officially been diagnosed with a concussion, he'll enter the league's mandated concussion protocol. In Brown's stead, expect Ty Sambrailo to continue to fill in at right guard.

