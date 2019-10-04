Play

Brown (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Brown sustained the concussion last week versus the Titans and was unable to clear the concussion protocol this week. Ty Sambrailo is in line to receive the start at right guard in his place.

