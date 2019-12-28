Falcons' Jamon Brown: Ruled out Week 17
Brown (illness) will be inactive for Sunday's upcoming matchup against Tampa Bay, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The 26-year-old offensive guard did not carry an injury designation heading into Atlanta's Week 16 matchup against Jacksonville, but Wes Schweitzer and Chris Lindstrom each fielded 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps during a 24-12 win over the Jaguars. Now officially having been ruled out for the season finale, Brown will wrap up the 2019 campaign without fielding a single snap over the Falcons' final four games of the year.
