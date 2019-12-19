Falcons' Jamon Brown: Sits out Wednesday with illness
Brown (illness) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The veteran guard has fallen out of the rotation with rookie first-round pick Chris Lindstrom's return from a foot injury, but he may very well be the team's most capable backup offensive lineman at the moment. Brown's status for Sunday's upcoming game against Jacksonville remains questionable, as the Falcons prepare to take on a Jaguars defense that is tied for fifth in the NFL with 43 sacks, but that has so far proven susceptible to the run by surrendering 140.1 yards per game on the ground.
