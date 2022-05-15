Bernhardt has signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Bernhardt was a star lacrosse player at Maryland before transferring to Ferris State to play football. In his one season there, he was named the team's starting quarterback, completing 87 of 123 attempts for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns versus five interceptions across 10 contents. He also rushed for 1,421 yards on 159 attempts and an additional 26 touchdowns. Bernhardt is expected to try to earn a shot in the NFL at wide receiver.