Bernhardt (groin) was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Falcons on Monday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official website reports.

Bernhardt is set to retire from the NFL ahead of the 2023 campaign, but because his contract isn't up yet, he's been placed on the reserve/retired list. This move allows the Falcons to retain the rights to the wide receiver until his contract runs out. Bernhardt appeared in two games with Atlanta in 2022, failing to garner a target over nine offensive snaps.