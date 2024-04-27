The Falcons selected McClellan in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 186th overall.

Like many Alabama backs, McClellan had to wait his turn before becoming the lead runner. He got the chance in 2023 and averaged 4.9 yards per carry, illustrating a relative lack of explosiveness. McClellan's draft stock took another hit as he ended the season with a foot injury, which prevented him from working out at either the NFL Combine or Alabama's Pro Day. He also isn't likely to see the field much in the short term with Atlanta, as the team already boasts Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier as options in the backfield.