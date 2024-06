McClellan (foot) participated in practice Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

McClellan, a rookie sixth-round pick, missed roughly one month of spring activities due to a foot issue but now appears back to normal form. In that span, McClellan missed rookie minicamp and OTAs, so he may have some catching up to do in Atlanta's backfield, where Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are entrenched atop the depth chart.