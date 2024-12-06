Share Video

McClellan (knee) won't play Sunday against the Vikings, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McClellan will miss a second consecutive game, clearing the way for return man Avery Williams to also slot in as the third-string running back behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. McClellan's next chance to suit up will be Week 15 against the Raiders.

