McClellan (knee) won't play Sunday against the Vikings, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
McClellan will miss a second consecutive game, clearing the way for return man Avery Williams to also slot in as the third-string running back behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. McClellan's next chance to suit up will be Week 15 against the Raiders.
