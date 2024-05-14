Coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday McClellan (foot) will sit out practice due to injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Morris said McClellan and Bijan Robinson (ankle), who is also tending to an injury, are both expected to be available for mandatory minicamp, as D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It appears that the rookie sixth-round pick is still nursing the foot injury that kept him from working out at either the NFL Combine or Alabama's Pro Day, but the Falcons appear to expect him to be ready for practice sooner rather than later. McClellan will need all the reps he can get for any chance of carving out a notable role behind both Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.